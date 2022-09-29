Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $39.77

Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $39.77 and last traded at $39.90, with a volume of 21255 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FTS shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Fortis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.88.

Fortis Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.34.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

Fortis ( NYSE:FTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 12.77%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.4149 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortis

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTS. Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 4.5% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 119,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,644,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortis in the second quarter worth approximately $883,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 0.8% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 222,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,530,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 143.9% in the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 67,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 39,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fortis in the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

