Fosun International (OTCMKTS:FOSUF) Trading 1.7% Higher

Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF) shares traded up 1.7% on Tuesday. The company traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.63. 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

Fosun International Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89.

Fosun International Company Profile

Fosun International Limited operates in health, happiness, wealth, and intelligent manufacturing sectors in Mainland China, Portugal, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Health, Happiness, Insurance, Asset Management, and Intelligent Manufacturing. The Health segment engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and trading of pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and health products; and provision of medical and health management services.

