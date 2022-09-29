Founders Capital Management Acquires 1,000 Shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP)

Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Resolute Forest Products were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 38.7% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 108,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 30,194 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 67.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 106,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 42,935 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Resolute Forest Products by 279.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 67,166 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 49,447 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the first quarter worth $6,852,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Resolute Forest Products during the first quarter worth $357,000. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RFP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Resolute Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Resolute Forest Products

Resolute Forest Products Stock Down 0.0 %

In other news, SVP Richard Joseph Tremblay sold 7,059 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $145,274.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 217,936 shares in the company, valued at $4,485,122.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

RFP traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.01. The company had a trading volume of 31,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,841. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.64 and a 52 week high of $20.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.58.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.