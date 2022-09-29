Founders Capital Management Cuts Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Founders Capital Management lowered its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at $20,980,885.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.9 %

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $223.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.11.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $3.11 on Thursday, reaching $164.01. 57,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,411,279. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.11 and a twelve month high of $233.72. The company has a market capitalization of $142.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $192.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.41.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.84%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.