Founders Capital Management Grows Stock Position in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN)

Founders Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Orion Group were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORN. CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,139,000. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Orion Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,551,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 138,624 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Columbia Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Orion Group in a research report on Saturday, September 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Orion Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORN traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.39. The stock had a trading volume of 225 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.58. The stock has a market cap of $74.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 0.75. Orion Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $5.80.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $194.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.57 million. Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orion Group Company Profile



Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

