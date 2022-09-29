Founders Capital Management Has $2.42 Million Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Founders Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,205 shares during the period. iShares Biotechnology ETF accounts for 1.9% of Founders Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 8,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock traded down $2.38 on Thursday, hitting $116.95. The stock had a trading volume of 117,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,091,592. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.63 and a 200 day moving average of $122.23. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a twelve month low of $104.29 and a twelve month high of $164.83.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

