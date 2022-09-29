Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Has $3.58 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,041,000. BCK Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 110,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,158,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $340.48 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $369.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $375.34. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $333.08 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

