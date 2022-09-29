Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Increases Stock Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. Expeditors International of Washington comprises 2.2% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $6,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 605.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,866.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3,625.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.38.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $90.05 on Thursday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.08 and a 1 year high of $137.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.26 and a 200 day moving average of $101.67.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.18. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Get Rating)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.