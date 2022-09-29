Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY) Short Interest Update

Fraport AG (OTCMKTS:FPRUY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Fraport Trading Down 11.6 %

FPRUY traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132 shares, compared to its average volume of 360. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.73. Fraport has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $39.58.

Get Fraport alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FPRUY shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Fraport from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Fraport from €49.00 ($50.00) to €45.00 ($45.92) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Fraport from €55.00 ($56.12) to €51.00 ($52.04) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Fraport from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fraport from €33.00 ($33.67) to €36.00 ($36.73) in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Fraport Company Profile

Fraport AG owns and operates airports in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company primarily focuses on the operation of Frankfurt Main airport. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and International Activities & Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.