Frax 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $14.37 Million (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. Over the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One Frax coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00005202 BTC on major exchanges. Frax has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and approximately $14.37 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Frax

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,356,065,653 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frax

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

