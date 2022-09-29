Frenkel Topping Group (LON:FEN) Trading Down 2.3%

Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 63.24 ($0.76) and last traded at GBX 65 ($0.79). 35,656 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 39,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.50 ($0.80).

The stock has a market capitalization of £82.84 million and a PE ratio of 3,250.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 67.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 71.83.

Frenkel Topping Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent financial advisory and wealth management services in the United Kingdom. It also offers forensic accounting, cost consulting and management, legal, and post settlement services, as well as witness reports, and care and case management services to legal firms and their clients.

