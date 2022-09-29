Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Acquires 11,497 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 0.15% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $43,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 529.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.57.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $3.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $330.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,148. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $403.31. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.50 and a 1-year high of $672.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

