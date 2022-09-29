Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Has $55.74 Million Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,630,224 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247,180 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 1.34% of SM Energy worth $55,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,591,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its position in SM Energy by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 58,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 12,031 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,458,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in SM Energy by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 92,133 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on SM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on SM Energy from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.22.

Insider Transactions at SM Energy

SM Energy Stock Performance

In related news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $462,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,565,542.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $462,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,565,542.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $394,891.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at $568,437.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SM traded down $1.24 on Thursday, reaching $35.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,489. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $24.80 and a 12-month high of $54.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 4.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $992.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.52 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 36.45%. Research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. This is an increase from SM Energy’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

About SM Energy

(Get Rating)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Featured Stories

