Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Purchases 376,046 Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,192,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 376,046 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $57,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 8,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 818,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,051,000 after acquiring an additional 20,106 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 70,715 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 25,968 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 38,407 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 20,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Cheesecake Factory by 520.5% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 110,634 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 92,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CAKE. Barclays dropped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

CAKE stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.31. 9,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,050. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.40. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $50.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.26). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $832.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

