Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Reduces Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,317,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383,807 shares during the period. Caesars Entertainment accounts for approximately 1.0% of Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned about 1.08% of Caesars Entertainment worth $88,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CZR. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 162,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,217,000 after buying an additional 18,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,097,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,353,000 after buying an additional 343,801 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 48,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 9,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caesars Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Caesars Entertainment Trading Down 7.3 %

About Caesars Entertainment

Shares of CZR traded down $2.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.97. The stock had a trading volume of 28,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,781,998. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.60 and a 1-year high of $119.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

