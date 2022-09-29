Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 128,647 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,130,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 128,647 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $49,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $658,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,792,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 322.1% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 23,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 17,811 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 87,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 70,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Price Performance

In other news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,281,387.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total value of $238,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,177,484.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $1,279,020 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRVL traded down $1.42 on Thursday, reaching $43.13. 106,807 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,016,803. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -171.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.51. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.07 and a 12 month high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -92.31%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

See Also

