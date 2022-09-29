Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 267,420 Shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its position in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,428,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 267,420 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC’s holdings in NMI were worth $40,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of NMI in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in NMI during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in NMI by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in NMI by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in NMI during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. 96.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 19,630 shares of NMI stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $398,489.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,722.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NMIH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded NMI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on NMI to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on NMI to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.56.

Shares of NMI stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.94. 4,071 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,214. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.20. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.33 and a 12-month high of $27.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. NMI had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 51.86%. The company had revenue of $132.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.52 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

