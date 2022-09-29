Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Sells 29,975 Shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,280,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,975 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 3.66% of Argo Group International worth $47,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 90.0% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the first quarter valued at $92,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the first quarter valued at $175,000. American Trust increased its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 11.5% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S&T Bank PA acquired a new position in shares of Argo Group International in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARGO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Argo Group International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.50 to $28.50 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Argo Group International Price Performance

Shares of ARGO stock traded down $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $19.33. The company had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,733. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.94 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $19.22 and a one year high of $61.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.36 and its 200 day moving average is $32.36.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $483.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.90 million. Argo Group International had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 5.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Argo Group International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.43%.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

Further Reading

