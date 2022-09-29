Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC Trims Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,201 shares during the quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 0.31% of Molina Healthcare worth $50,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,372 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,399,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,083,000 after purchasing an additional 60,066 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,343,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,606,000 after acquiring an additional 45,382 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,633,000 after acquiring an additional 501,107 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Molina Healthcare by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,155,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,382,000 after acquiring an additional 20,907 shares during the period. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $321.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.14.

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 30,600 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.74, for a total value of $10,426,644.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,157 shares in the company, valued at $86,942,196.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.99, for a total transaction of $655,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,153.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Joseph M. Zubretsky sold 30,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.74, for a total value of $10,426,644.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 255,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,942,196.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 115,332 shares of company stock worth $38,860,346 over the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MOH traded down $4.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $329.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,712. The firm has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $330.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $314.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.78 and a twelve month high of $361.25.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.21. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

