G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.80-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.07 billion-$1.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion. G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.60-$3.70 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. TheStreet lowered G-III Apparel Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com lowered G-III Apparel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of GIII traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 957,569. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $14.80 and a 12-month high of $33.40. The stock has a market cap of $706.65 million, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.63 and its 200 day moving average is $23.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $605.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.53 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 195.7% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,198 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $729,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $712,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 8,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 24,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

