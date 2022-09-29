GAMB (GMB) Market Capitalization Tops $941,243.46

GAMB (GMB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One GAMB coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GAMB has a total market cap of $941,243.46 and $6,285.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GAMB has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005199 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,231.37 or 1.00014669 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004833 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006732 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003637 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00058526 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010402 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005588 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00064617 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005194 BTC.

GAMB Profile

GMB is a coin. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject. The official website for GAMB is gamb.io.

Buying and Selling GAMB

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. Telegram | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

