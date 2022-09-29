GamerCoin (GHX) Trading 11.9% Lower Over Last Week

GamerCoin (GHX) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. Over the last week, GamerCoin has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. GamerCoin has a market cap of $13.01 million and $141,245.00 worth of GamerCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GamerCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0161 or 0.00000084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

GamerCoin Profile

GamerCoin’s launch date was December 10th, 2020. GamerCoin’s total supply is 808,000,000 coins. GamerCoin’s official Twitter account is @GamerHashCom and its Facebook page is accessible here. GamerCoin’s official website is gamerhash.io/en.

Buying and Selling GamerCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The way GamerHash operates is that the users share their computing power by simply running the GamerHash app in the background. The GamerHash app then determines the best cryptocurrency to mine and reward users with cryptocurrency. This can also be used in the in-app store for gift cards of their favourite outlet.GamerCoins (GHX) will be issued and maintained in ERC-20 standard. Ethereum blockchain is more suitable for micropayments than any other popular blockchains and is also offers smart contracts implementation which is in the scope of our further platform development.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GamerCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GamerCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GamerCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

