Gameswap (GSWAP) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $12,640.00

Gameswap (GSWAP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. One Gameswap coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001774 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gameswap has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar. Gameswap has a total market capitalization of $6.83 million and $12,640.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Gameswap

Gameswap was first traded on October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token.”

