GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Price Target Lowered to $2.50 at Northland Securities

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Northland Securities from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of GAN from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Get GAN alerts:

GAN Price Performance

GAN stock opened at $2.17 on Thursday. GAN has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Insider Activity

GAN ( NASDAQ:GAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). GAN had a negative net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. The company had revenue of $34.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GAN will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,699,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,928,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GAN

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GAN. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of GAN by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 6,387 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GAN by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of GAN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of GAN by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.70% of the company’s stock.

About GAN

(Get Rating)

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, B2B and Business-to-Consumer (B2C).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.