Garland Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Garland Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust comprises about 2.7% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $3,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTRS. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 124,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,550,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,616 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Hamel Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $87.43 on Thursday. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $135.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.04). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NTRS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $133.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $106.00 to $99.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.29.

About Northern Trust

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.