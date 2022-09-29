Garland Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Garland Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 980,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,254,000 after acquiring an additional 156,432 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,215,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 739,507.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,050,000 after purchasing an additional 739,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $81.68 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $79.82 and a one year high of $116.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.78.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

