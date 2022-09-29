Gather (GTH) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $120,354.00

Gather (GTH) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 29th. Gather has a market cap of $1.04 million and $120,354.00 worth of Gather was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gather coin can currently be bought for $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Gather has traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,460.36 or 0.99868291 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004769 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006665 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00057749 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010265 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005550 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00063726 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005134 BTC.

Gather Profile

Gather is a coin. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2018. Gather’s total supply is 411,270,025 coins and its circulating supply is 199,746,653 coins. Gather’s official Twitter account is @Gath3r_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gather’s official website is www.gather.network. Gather’s official message board is medium.com/@GatherNetwork. The Reddit community for Gather is https://reddit.com/r/GatherNetwork.

Gather Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gath3r is a platform designed to monetize websites that can be an addition to or replace monetizing a site with display advertising. It enables websites to earn from users who simply browse a site with our code embedded in it to mine cryptocurrencies with their unused computing power, called a CPU or GPU, which stands for computer processing unit and graphics processing unit. The GTH (ERC-20) is used to support the network with payments to website owners who elect to mine Gath3r, as well as allow users to stake the platform token. Facebook | Telegram | LinkedIn “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gather directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gather should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gather using one of the exchanges listed above.

