Gensource Potash (CVE:GSP) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Gensource Potash Co. (CVE:GSP – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 20,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 201,933 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Gensource Potash Stock Down 2.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$78.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.44, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Gensource Potash Company Profile

Gensource Potash Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fertilizer development company in Canada. The company focuses on potash development activities. It holds interests in the Tugaske Project located in Saskatchewan; and Vanguard Area, as well as the Lazlo projects located in central Saskatchewan.

