Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.03

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Rating) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th.

Geodrill Trading Up 1.8 %

TSE:GEO opened at C$2.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.48. Geodrill has a 52 week low of C$1.93 and a 52 week high of C$2.93. The company has a market cap of C$108.66 million and a PE ratio of 5.04.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

