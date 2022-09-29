Geometric Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 137,655 Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Geometric Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 137,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,000. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 1.6% of Geometric Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Geometric Wealth Advisors owned about 0.84% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $520,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. Chico Wealth RIA purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $405,000. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,156,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $370,000.
Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA DFEM opened at $20.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.04. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $20.53 and a 52-week high of $26.68.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM)
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.