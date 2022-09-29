Geometric Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 137,655 Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Geometric Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 137,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,000. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 1.6% of Geometric Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Geometric Wealth Advisors owned about 0.84% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $520,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. Chico Wealth RIA purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $405,000. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,156,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $370,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFEM opened at $20.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.04. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $20.53 and a 52-week high of $26.68.

