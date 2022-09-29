Geometric Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 9,885 Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Geometric Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Geometric Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,084,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,128,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after buying an additional 35,027 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 50,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 25,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthpoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,256,000.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $40.19 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $39.12 and a one year high of $52.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.52 and its 200 day moving average is $44.18.

