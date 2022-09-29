Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Donald L. Hagan LLC

Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 0.8% of Donald L. Hagan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Donald L. Hagan LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Simmons Bank boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 41,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 10,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.9% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded down $1.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.83. The company had a trading volume of 334,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,027,714. The company has a market cap of $78.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $74.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.31 and its 200 day moving average is $62.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 89.02%.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.53.
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.
