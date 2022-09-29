Ginkgo Bioworks Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DNA)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 16,777 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 58% compared to the typical daily volume of 10,619 call options.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Up 20.1 %

Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $3.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 11.84 and a quick ratio of 11.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.05. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $15.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 205,327,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,680,000 after buying an additional 37,575,106 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 35.4% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 87,358,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,063,000 after acquiring an additional 22,824,417 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the second quarter worth approximately $52,022,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,858,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Ginkgo Bioworks by 210.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,411,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,411,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

A number of research firms have weighed in on DNA. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $4.35 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.81.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

