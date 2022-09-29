Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Global Indemnity Group stock opened at $22.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.79. Global Indemnity Group has a 12-month low of $22.15 and a 12-month high of $27.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.41 and a beta of 0.26.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Global Indemnity Group had a positive return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $147.86 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Indemnity Group will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Global Indemnity Group Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Global Indemnity Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -142.86%.

In other news, COO Reiner Ralf Mauer acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.33 per share, with a total value of $88,655.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,655. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph W. Brown bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.85 per share, for a total transaction of $258,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,618,457.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Reiner Ralf Mauer bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.33 per share, with a total value of $88,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,655. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $473,355. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkley W R Corp grew its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 906,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,442,000 after buying an additional 314,848 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.

