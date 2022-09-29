Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIR) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIR – Get Rating) were down 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.13 and last traded at $7.21. Approximately 4,375 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 21,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.33.

Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.85.

Institutional Trading of Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHIR. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $642,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Global X MSCI China Real Estate ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter.

See Also

