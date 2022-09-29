Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 266,372 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 1,962,698 shares.The stock last traded at $3.14 and had previously closed at $3.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GOL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $4.95 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Down 9.5 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average of $4.86. The stock has a market cap of $624.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes ( NYSE:GOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $660.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.05 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 3.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. lifted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1.2% in the first quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 240,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 42.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

