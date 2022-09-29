Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) is Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,217,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,725,537 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF worth $129,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 27.5% during the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 19,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 21,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the first quarter valued at about $442,000.

NYSEARCA AAAU traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,744. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.03. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.09 and a fifty-two week high of $20.57.

