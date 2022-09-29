Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Raises Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 115.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.4% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the first quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.5% in the second quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $8.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $332.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 131,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,265,843. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $333.08 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $369.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.34.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

