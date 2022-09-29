Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Reduces Position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC reduced its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTO. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 44.3% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 345.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $111,000.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GTO traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.62. 9,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,610. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.53 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.36.

