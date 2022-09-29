Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.30

Shares of Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.30 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.30 ($0.09), with a volume of 8776721 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.40 ($0.09).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Greatland Gold from GBX 22 ($0.27) to GBX 18 ($0.22) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Get Greatland Gold alerts:

Greatland Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.21, a current ratio of 11.76 and a quick ratio of 11.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 9.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 11.29. The firm has a market capitalization of £333.79 million and a PE ratio of -37.00.

About Greatland Gold

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and nickel deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Ernest Giles project, Panorama project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greatland Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greatland Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.