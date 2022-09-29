Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) is Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,312 shares during the period. Green Plains accounts for approximately 1.5% of Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC owned about 0.36% of Green Plains worth $5,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GPRE. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 8,023.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Green Plains during the first quarter worth $46,000. City State Bank bought a new position in Green Plains during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 39.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:GPRE opened at $30.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Green Plains Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.09 and a twelve month high of $44.27.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.13 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Bank of America lowered Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, including industrial-grade alcohol, distiller grains, and ultra-high protein and corn oil.

