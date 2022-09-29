Green Shiba Inu (new) (GINUX) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $20,266.00

Green Shiba Inu (new) (GINUX) traded up 25.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 28th. One Green Shiba Inu (new) coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Green Shiba Inu (new) has a market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $20,266.00 worth of Green Shiba Inu (new) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Green Shiba Inu (new) has traded 84% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010989 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10567767 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Green Shiba Inu (new) Profile

Green Shiba Inu (new)’s genesis date was June 10th, 2021. Green Shiba Inu (new)’s total supply is 9,239,632,388,671 coins and its circulating supply is 9,239,539,199,676 coins. Green Shiba Inu (new)’s official Twitter account is @GreenShibaCoin.

Buying and Selling Green Shiba Inu (new)

According to CryptoCompare, “Green Shiba Inu is a fully decentralized, zero-emission and fairly distributed community-driven token disrupting the meme economy aiming at protecting the environment. The Green Shiba Inu is a token on the Binance Smart Chain which aims at setting up a Carbon Neutral Economy, with a sustainable crypto development, thus reducing the emissions and the subsequent carbon footprint that stems from mining. Telegram | Medium “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Green Shiba Inu (new) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Green Shiba Inu (new) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Green Shiba Inu (new) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

