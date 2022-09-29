Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 750 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in ONEOK by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in ONEOK by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 43,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of OKE opened at $52.94 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $75.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.68 and its 200 day moving average is $62.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.68.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. ONEOK’s quarterly revenue was up 76.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on OKE shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.64.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Further Reading

