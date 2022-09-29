Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXC. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 203,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,775,000 after purchasing an additional 8,829 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,371,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 51,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 174,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 37,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of EXC opened at $39.68 on Thursday. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.23.

About Exelon

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.