Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Has $169.46 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 488,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,378 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 31.0% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $169,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 10,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,581,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Gunma Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Finally, BCK Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 110,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,158,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $340.48 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $333.08 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $369.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.34.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

