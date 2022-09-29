Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Has $241,000 Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Mplx by 6.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares during the last quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC grew its position in Mplx by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 159,279 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mplx by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 1,217,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,498,000 after purchasing an additional 26,745 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mplx by 4.2% in the second quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 176,548 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after buying an additional 7,062 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in Mplx by 39.3% during the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 40,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 11,298 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on MPLX shares. US Capital Advisors downgraded Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mplx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.14.

Mplx Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NYSE MPLX opened at $30.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $27.47 and a 52-week high of $35.49. The stock has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.52.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 90.10%.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

