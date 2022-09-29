Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 216,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,922 shares during the period. Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF makes up about 1.4% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.66% of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF worth $7,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SRVR. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 314,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,265,000 after buying an additional 25,522 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 78,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 6,264 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 32,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 15,519 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF in the first quarter worth $391,000.

Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SRVR opened at $29.44 on Thursday. Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF has a 1-year low of $28.93 and a 1-year high of $43.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.84.

