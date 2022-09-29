Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,387 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,783 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 2.4% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 116,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 380,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 14.0% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 45,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 9.7% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 56,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hanesbrands during the first quarter valued at $486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Stock Up 2.4 %

HBI opened at $7.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.51. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.26 and a 12 month high of $19.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 79.09% and a net margin of 6.37%. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 23rd. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Insider Activity

In other Hanesbrands news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $259,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,070,472.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Tracy M. Preston acquired 3,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.36 per share, with a total value of $28,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $259,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,070,472.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $322,600. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on HBI shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.73.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Featured Stories

