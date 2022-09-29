Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $63.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.14. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $74.12. The firm has a market cap of $80.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. Analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.53.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

