Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Sells 181 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Southern makes up about 0.4% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,645,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,645,242,000 after acquiring an additional 881,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,889,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,067,311,000 after acquiring an additional 539,395 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,701,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,546,512,000 after acquiring an additional 10,192,044 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,938,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $818,764,000 after acquiring an additional 102,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,564,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,022,000 after acquiring an additional 166,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Southern Price Performance

Southern stock opened at $72.52 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $60.99 and a 12 month high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.14. The company has a market cap of $77.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.50.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,406,509.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $1,057,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,406,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,109,655. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group raised Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.58.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.